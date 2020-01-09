‘No War’ protest against American-Iranian conflict held in Fort Myers

A Southwest Florida man, joined by others, is speaking out against any conflict between the United States and Iran that might be spurred due to recent events. His brother serves in the U.S. Armed Forces. Although he and his family are proud his service, they are more concerned with their loved one’s safety.

John Murray and a small group are gathered at Centennial Park in downtown Fort Myers for “No War – National Day of Action” Thursday to protest American-Iranian conflict.

John’s 24-year-old brother, Luke Murray, has served in the U.S. Air Force for the past three years. John said he’s all about protesting any kind of conflict with Iran.

“Our family is immensely honored to have one of our family members be in the military,” John said. “It’s a huge honor for us.”

With the tension between the U.S. and Iran, John says all he can think about is Luke’s safety.

“The moment that I found out that the Iran struck some air bases in Iraq, I immediately thought of my brother and if he gets sent over there, and just how devastating that would be,” John said.

John’s fear for Luke and the safety of all U.S. service members sparked him to organize an anti-war demonstration. It’s part of the “National Day of Action,” with demonstrations planned by groups nationwide.

“I couldn’t sleep, and I just had to do something,” John said. “I had to get out there with a sign even if it was going to be myself.”

John said the protests go further than sign waving.

“Having a brother in the military that could end up going there brought it closer to home and made me want to go out there on the streets,” John said.

Reporter: Breana Ross

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

