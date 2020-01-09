Deputies surround home along Montilla Drive in Whiskey Creek

Lee County Sheriff’s Office is surrounding a home within the Whiskey Creek community of south Fort Myers Thursday night.

LCSO deputies are responding to a home along the 5700 block of Montilla Drive.

A sheriff’s office helicopter is monitoring the scene from above. And there are at least 15 LCSO cruisers at the home along with ambulance, fire engines and other emergency vehicles. A SWAT vehicle is also believed to be on scene.

All of Montilla Dr. is blocked near the home.

Reporter: Justin Kase

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

