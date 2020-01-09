Harry Chapin Food Bank teams up with Church of the Nazarene to feed families

The Harry Chapin Food Bank has teamed up with Church of the Nazarene in Fort Myers to help feed hungry families.

Together, the food bank and the church distributed food to over 200 people.

One family says these mobile food pantries are a life saver when help is needed most.

”When paychecks come in short or if we just can’t get enough hours, especially around the holidays, its just a huge help for families,” said North Fort Myers resident, Macie De Armond.

Harry Chapin will have another mobile food pantry from 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. on Friday at Caloosa Middle School in Cape Coral.

A second food bank will be available on Friday, from 10 a.m.- Noon at the Bonita Lions Club.

Also, the WINK Feeds Families Hunger Walk is just weeks away, and if you want to make a donation or need information on how you can participate in the walk, you can find that information here.

Reporter: Gina Tomlinson

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

