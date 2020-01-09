Fort Myers restaurant makes Yelp’s top 100 list of places to eat

MAKS Asian Kitchen & Sushi in Fort Myers has made the top 100 list of places to eat on Yelp.

The list came out on Thursday and officially places MAKS Asian Kitchen & Sushi at the 98th spot nationally.

MAKS Asian Kitchen & Sushi is located at 13650 Fiddlesticks Blvd in Fort Myers, FL 33912.

Nationwide, only eight restaurants in Florida made the top 100 list.

To determine who lands on the list, Yelp said a number of factors go into the decision.

To determine Yelp’s Top Places to Eat in 2020, Yelp’s data science team pulled the top restaurants by ratings and number of reviews in 2019 across the U.S., with representation based on each place’s share of top-rated restaurants nationally, then curated the list with the expertise of our Community Managers around the country to finalize the rankings.

For a look at the full list of top 100 best places to eat, click on the link here.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

