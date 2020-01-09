Fort Myers non-profit ‘Hero Song’ lends voice to veterans, first responders

Julian Sundby loves making music with his heroes. They could be veterans, active military or first responders.

“They’re risking their lives to protect us,” Sundby said. “They’re heroes. It’s that simple and they deserve the ability to make music.”

Sundby, 35 years old, helps them find their tune in a Fort Myers studio that he built as part of his non-profit, Hero Song. The 1,600 square foot studio was built for around $20,000 using volunteer assistance primarily. Sundby’s non-profit provides veterans and first responders with a place to express their emotions by recording music at no cost.

“Music is a healing thing,” Sundby said. “A lot of people come to us with suicide stories and anxiety and PTSD and we try to help people write about these issues.”

Sundby, a man inspiring people, empowers Air Force First Lt. Michael Sheck by helping him write a song about preventing veteran suicide. When you hear the man who is on his 14th year of service in the military say the powerful words — “It only takes one call to set you free” — from his song, it hits you in the heart. Sheck, 34 years old, said he feels an emotional connection to his songs and the words he puts out.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re a beginner or an expert musician,” Sheck said, “if you have a message you have something to say Hero Song is a good way to get it out there.”

Sundby wants to expand Hero Song to more markets and bring more people to Fort Myers. If you want to submit a song or get involved with the non-profit, email: [email protected]

“We just love sharing it with the community and sharing the music that these people write,” Sundby said.

Reporter: Melinda Lee

Writer: Michael Mora

