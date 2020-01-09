Deputies: Fort Myers man kills family dog with stab to the throat

A Fort Myers man was arrested on Wednesday after he stabbed and killed a 7-year-old dog, authorities said.

The suspect, Jason David Lopez, 36, faces a charge of Aggravated Animal Cruelty. Right now, he is on a $75,000 bond.

Lopez was staying overnight in his mother’s Fort Myers home as his mom, who went to New Jersey, was no longer able to deal with his “serious drug addiction.” According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office press release, the suspect’s stepmother said Lopez was making threats to kill the dog, Sky, and other family members.

By request, the stepmother was taken from the house by her husband to a safe location. The LCSO press release stated that when the husband returned, Sky was dead with a stab wound to the throat. The family said the dog was friendly and never showed signs of aggression.

Writer: Michael Mora

