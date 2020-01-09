Delivery driver wanted for assault female co-worker turns himself in to police

Fort Myers Police Department says a man who was in a violent confrontation with a female co-worker has turned himself in after a warrant was sent out for his arrest.

According to FMPD, James Otis Robinson, 24, turned himself in to the Lee County Sherriff’s Department in response to an active warrant for Aggravated Battery. The incident was reported to police on Monday by residents of the Botanica Lakes Community.

Robinson was working for delivery service UPS when the violent confrontation with the female co-worker took place.

FMPD Detectives say a witness statement as well as surveillance video are to credit for the quick identification of Robinson.

