Day 2: Defense’s request for mistrial denied in case of Cape Coral ex-nurse accused of rape

It was quite the eventful start to the second day of trial for Jeovanni Hildebrand Hechavarria, an ex-nurse accused of raping three patients at Cape Coral Hospital.

Both the State and the defense made requests Thursday morning, which was met with much-heated discussion.

The State requested that the definition of “physically helpless” be amended for the second time in this trial, this time, based on the victim’s testimony.

The defense said being well into the trial, it was a “crazy” request, saying, “Can they change it after closing arguments?” The defense believed it was too late for them to go back.

The State argued that they are allowed to change the language for jury instructions as new evidence arises in the trial. The defense says they would have done “so many more things differently.” The defense attorney said, “This is wrong. This is the fourth amended information.”

After the judge allowed the defense 30 minutes to look over the new changes, they called for a mistrial.

Their reason: The other two victims were called by the State to talk about being on Dilaudid—a pain medication. One of the victims said Wednesday she was not on it at the time of the rape, thus, the defense says she should not have testified.

They argued that the two witnesses’ testimonies have to support this victim’s testimony. “It doesn’t. It’s not even similar. She should not have been allowed to testify. The MO was different.”

In the end, the judge denied the request for a mistrial and also denied the State’s request to change the definitions in the charge.

“That’s the one we started the trial on, so that’s the one you are going to have to move forward on,” he said.

After several hours, the first witness of the day took the stand. She is an RN who worked the 7 a.m.-7 p.m. shift at Cape Coral Hospital at the time of the alleged rape. The victim was her patient.

This story will be continuously updated as Day 2 of the trial continues.

