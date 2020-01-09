Cape Coral taking next steps to preserve land along Four Mile Cove

A major victory has been had for the people fighting to preserve an open space in Cape Coral along Four Mile Cove.

The area is just north of the Four Mile Cove Ecological Preserve, and it was going to be the site for hundreds of homes, but after months of community backlash the developers, DR Horton, cancelled their contract.

No reason was provided to why they backed out of the contract, but people and city leaders made it clear they want the land to stay the way it is.

“I see too many lands that are supposed to to be protected, get used building apartments, golf courses, whatever… I think there’s plenty of land to build on in Cape Coral they need to leave it alone,” said Cape Coral resident, Lisa Dutton.

County Commissioner, Brian Hamman, says the nearly 195 acre plot would be one of the last and best environmental conservation opportunities in Cape Coral.

He also told us about the criteria commissioners look for when they are making a purchase like that piece of land.

“We look for property that has a lot of water quality aspects to it, and there’s being right on the river would certainly be a part of that. We also look for property that’s large…this is certainly a big piece of land, and It’s connecting to existing preserve,” said Commissioner Hamman.

If this moves forward to commissioners after today’s meeting, the county will vote on getting the property appraised, and then put a deal together.

Reporter: Nicole Lauren

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know