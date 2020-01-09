Boat captain finds pig remains in Marco Island canal

We all know some of the most shocking stories come from Florida. And it was no exception when a Southwest Florida fisherman came across the remains of pigs in the water.

A boat captain found the remains of two pigs floating in a Marco Island canal while out on a recent voyage.

“It almost looks like a body at a quick glance because it’s pink,” Gary Vinson said. “And it’s like, ‘Oh, OK, somebody’s floating out here.’”

And instead of an individual, it was two pigs, which was not what the captain expected to find when he went out fishing.

“I’ve never seen anything like that before or seen any pictures like that before,” Vinson said.

Pictures the captain sent us show two different pigs both found in the same canal and both with cuts on their bodies.

“It looks like somebody sliced them open, and maybe they were getting ready to do something with them and got caught,” Vinson said. “So, now, they are just throwing them in the water.”

Other speculators wonder if it was part of a ritual.

Marco Island Police Department says it could have been used for cooking but then discarded for an unknown reason.

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection says the two easiest and safest ways to dispose of any dead animal is by either burying it or disposing it at a landfill. In this case, Collier County marine patrol picked it up to took care of it.

For now, the mystery remains unsolved.

“I don’t think throwing it in the water is a good thing,” Vinson said.

Reporter: Taylor Smith

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know