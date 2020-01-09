American Red Cross looking for more volunteers in SWFL

The people who help us move on after house fires and hurricanes are now asking the public for help.

The Florida Southern Gulf Chapter of the American Red Cross says it’s in need of volunteers.

It is looking for people with all kinds of backgrounds who can be on call 24 hours a day.

HOW YOU CAN HELP

Disaster Response : team members are trained volunteers who respond to emergencies at a moment’s notice. They provide 24-hour immediate support and assistance to individuals who have been impacted by a home fire or other local disasters.

: team members are trained volunteers who respond to emergencies at a moment’s notice. They provide 24-hour immediate support and assistance to individuals who have been impacted by a home fire or other local disasters. Preparedness : Volunteers teach people how to reduce the risk of disaster, prepare to respond effectively and cope with disasters when they happen. Opportunities include educating youth on disaster safety, installing smoke alarms, educating families on fire safety, and engaging with community organizations to spread public awareness about disaster preparedness.

: Volunteers teach people how to reduce the risk of disaster, prepare to respond effectively and cope with disasters when they happen. Opportunities include educating youth on disaster safety, installing smoke alarms, educating families on fire safety, and engaging with community organizations to spread public awareness about disaster preparedness. Sheltering: Sheltering is a key piece of disaster services within the American Red Cross. Shelter volunteers are trained to help provide shelter for people displaced as a result of a disaster, such as a hurricane. Alongside other Red Cross shelter volunteers, you will help operate and maintain shelters and assist the shelter’s residents by supporting their needs during a disaster.

For more information and how to apply, visit the American Red Cross website.

Writer: WINK News

