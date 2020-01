Wreck involving school bus causes road block on US 41, lanes now open

A wreck involving a school bus and a car blocked traffic at US 41. As of 10:38 a.m., all lanes have been reopened.

Northbound US 41 was significantly blocked occurring just south of Six Mile Cypress Parkway.

No injuries have been confirmed.

Writer: Briana Harvath

