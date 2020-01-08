U.S. Army issues “fact check” on texts about a military draft

Just hours after a U.S. airstrike killed the top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani last week, “World War III” memes started spreading across social media. While some joked about getting drafted, others feared the possibility of entering war — and new fraudulent text messages about a draft increased those worries.

The U.S. Army said fake texts messages, which appear to be official requests from the military to enter the draft, are not real at all. On Wednesday, U.S. Army Command and General Staff College (CGSC) set the record straight on Twitter.

Fact check: The U.S. Army is NOT contacting anyone regarding the draft. If you are receiving texts, phone calls or direct messages about a military draft, they are not official communications from the U.S. Army pic.twitter.com/3S32De8ekP — U.S. Army CGSC (@USACGSC) January 8, 2020

“Fact check: The U.S. Army is NOT contacting anyone regarding the draft. If you are receiving texts, phone calls or direct messages about a military draft, they are not official communications from the U.S. Army,” U.S. Army CGSC tweeted, sharing two screenshots of the fake texts.

The Twitter account for U.S. Army Recruiting also shared the warning about the fraudulent texts.

