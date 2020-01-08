Two dead after driver loses control of car on McGregor Blvd in Fort Myers

Florida Highway Patrol says a 19-year-old and a 20-year-old both died from injuries they sustained when the car they were in lost control and slammed into the concrete median.

According to FHP, Porter White, 19, and Brendan Blecher, 20, both from Fort Myers, were riding north on McGregor Boulevard near McGregor Park Circle when the car swerved off the road and collided with the median.

After colliding with the median the car struck a tree, then came to a final rest.

FHP says the deadly crash is still under investigation.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

