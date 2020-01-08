North Port police searching for man reported to have sexually battered 15-year-old girl

North Port police are searching for a man after a 15-year-old girl reported she had been sexually battered while jogging near her home.

The juvenile said on Jan. 6, around 4:41 p.m., a man sexually battered her near the area of Landover Terrace in North Port.

The victim provided information to police which caused them to believe she was targeted and this was not a random act.

The victim gave a detailed description of the suspect.

He is described as about 36-38 years old, 5 feet 8 inches tall, average to muscular build, dark blonde hair styled in a buzz cut, goatee and greenish-blue eyes.

His clothing was described as blue jeans with a black t-shirt with a red and orange design on the front.

Police say he was last seen traveling northbound on Landover Terrace in an older black four-door car, possibly a Ford.

Police have not been able to find anything after canvassing the entire area, but continue to work diligently to follow any leads in the case.

They are asking the public to please check any recording devices they may have which could help us in this investigation.

If anyone is able to identify this subject or obtains any information please contact the North Port Police Department, Det. Kishia Veigel at 941-429-7335 or [email protected].

