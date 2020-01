Mylan Pharmaceuticals issues ulcer medication recall due to impurity

Mylan Pharmaceuticals has issued an ulcer medication recall due to impurity.

The FDA said the voluntary recall includes three lots of Nizatidine Capsules due to detected trace amounts of impurity.

The capsules were distributed nationwide between June 2017 and August 2018.

There are no reports of any health issues from the medication.

Author: CBS Pittsburgh

