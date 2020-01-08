Most Wanted Wednesday: We feature three of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; Jan. 8

This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida.

This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).

Here are three suspects wanted by Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

Nicole Harvey (DOB 8/21/72) is wanted for violating terms of her community control (house arrest), after being arrested for scheming to defraud.

According to detectives, Harvey went to the emergency room at a local hospital multiple times claiming to be in pain – each time using a different name, address, and date of birth. Each time, she was prescribed pain pills for her alleged ailments. But on her last visit, a savvy emergency room nurse recognized Harvey from a previous visit, with the same claim of pain, only this time she had a different name.It didn’t take long to put two and two together and realize that Harvey had repeatedly been committing fraud just to get her hands on pain meds.

To date, Harvey has been busted a dozen times before on other charges of battery/domestic violence, the illegal use of credit cards and non-payment of child support.

She is 5’3”, 140 pounds and could be using the names of Nicole Gibson, Nicole Martinez or Nicole Illorsky.

Teresa Ann Robinson (DOB 12/12/73) has been on the run for the last few weeks, trying to dodge a probation violation for willful child abuse. The victim told authorities that Robinson “whooped” her with a belt after the girl had a bad day at school. A physical exam showed fresh marks on her upper and lower back, her arms, buttocks, legs, stomach and even her neck. The girl said the beatings had been on-going for a while, but she never told anyone because she didn’t want to see her foster mom go to jail. When questioned about the injuries, Robinson denied ever hitting the victim and said the marks were from a fall on the playground. This 46-year-old offender is 5’3”, 200 pounds and was last known to be living in North Cape Coral. And upon her arrest, Robinson will be held without bond.

William Street (DOB 11/15/56) is wanted for battery on a law enforcement officer. According to police reports, Street got into a verbal argument with a female, which turned physical when he punched the woman. When law enforcement arrived, Street was very combative and he ended up punching the officer, as well.

To make matters worse, a baggie of marijuana fell out of Street’s pant cuffs when he arrived at the jail, which brought an additional charge of drug possession.

Street has been on the run since last September and was last known to be living in southeast Cape Coral.

He is 5’5”, 130 pounds and has several tattoos, including a unicorn and a devil on his right arm and the name Michelle on his neck. He is also a convicted sex offender out of Pennsylvania.

If you have a tip on the whereabouts of any of these wanted suspects contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers. All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000.

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers

1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or

southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com

Reporter: Rich Kolko



