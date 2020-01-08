FORT MYERS
LCSO searching for missing 8-year-old Fort Myers girl
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for your help to find a missing Fort Myers Juvenile.
According to LCSO, Charlote “Charlee” Flobodzian was last seen at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
Charlote is an 8-year-old female, and was last seen near the 4800 block of Sunfish Court in Riverwalk, Fort Myers, FL.
Charlote was last seen wearing a blue and white tie-dye shirt and orange shorts.
Should you have any information regarding Charlote “Charlee” Flobodzian’s whereabouts, you are asked to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 239-477-1000.
