LCSO searching for missing 8-year-old Fort Myers girl

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for your help to find a missing Fort Myers Juvenile.

According to LCSO, Charlote “Charlee” Flobodzian was last seen at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

Charlote is an 8-year-old female, and was last seen near the 4800 block of Sunfish Court in Riverwalk, Fort Myers, FL.

Charlote was last seen wearing a blue and white tie-dye shirt and orange shorts.

Should you have any information regarding Charlote “Charlee” Flobodzian’s whereabouts, you are asked to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 239-477-1000.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

