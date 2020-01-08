Golden Gate horse sanctuary searches for a more spacious new home

A horse rescue is looking for a new home. They have been making due for over two years after Hurricane Irma ripped through the original sanctuary in Golden Gate. But they are running out of room from where they are right now.

Tucked away in Golden Gate, you will find a track to trail thoroughbreds. It is a place where injured horses go to heal. Cynthia Gilbert said Irma was so bad, they needed a bulldozer to get back on the property.

“We lost the tack room, the feeding room, the roof from our shelter fencing,” Gilbert said.

So, Gilbert moved about 40 minutes away to a temporary location. But that was terrible news for the horses, leading one even to attack. Gilbert told us it was not “healing for them,” which caused horses to have “anxiety” and poor sleep.

“Horses that were very calm and playful were becoming a little depressed,” Gilbert said. “Our lease was up and we just thought not where we should be for them.”

So, they moved back to their original home. But now, they are sure it is not a good location. For one, they had to scale back on the numbers of horses they can help and the volunteers they can accommodate. Now, they are looking to move.

Lauren Johnston, a volunteer, says the possibilities excite her.

“It’s amazing how much calmer they are and even friendly,” Johnston said. “The guys who used to be the most stressed-out are now are curious and want to get to know you.”

While it is good, it is not good enough. Until they find a new home, the almost 100 volunteers and 16 horses on the property will have to make do.

“They need space,” Johnston said.

Reporter: Michelle Mackonochie

Writer: Michael Mora

