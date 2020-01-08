Blue-green algae returns to Fort Myers Shores

Daniel Sainato is disappointed to see a familiar visitor floating on top of the water where he takes his boat out.

John Cassani, the Calusa Waterkeeper, said to see algae in the middle of the dry season is unusual.

”When it’s calm and the wind starts blowing, those tend to stick together,” Cassani said. “Then they produce polysaccharide that enables them to kind of glue together and forms those mats.”

Cassani is talking about big green chunks seen in canals in 2018.

”We are getting a fair amount of releases from the lake,” Cassani said.

Cassani said there had been recent sightings of algae in Lake Okeechobee, but right now, the Caloosahatchee needs more water to lower salinity levels.

“I try to get on the water every chance I get and if it affects me,” Sainato said, “I’m not a fan of it.”

Testing is underway to see if they are toxic. Cassani adds the blooms might get worse because of the weather.

Reporter: Gina Tomlinson

Writer: Michael Mora

