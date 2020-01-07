Taking care of your lawn in the winter months

With the current cool down and the winter months, it’s time to reduce your watering, maybe even to once every two weeks.

When it is cooler outside, the water just doesn’t evaporate quick so it is time to cut back.

If you are not sure, a local lawn service said you should pay attention to the actual blades of grass.

“You can go without watering until that leaf blade closes up, it’s a little triangle shape blade and it’ll close in and that just shows you that it needs water,” said Darius Johnson of Perfection Lawn and Pest Control.

Other signs you might need to water your lawn are, if the blades start to look blue-ish gray or your foot print stays in the grass.

The South Florida Water Management District says you really only need to water once every ten to fourteen days this time of year.

Too much water could make your lawn vulnerable during a drought or attract pests.

If you see a brown patch, that doesn’t mean your lawn is dry, it’s more likely a fungus and more water will only help it grow.

“A lot of times where the yards overlap, neighbors overlap their water it creates the perfect habitat for brown patch fungus is what we got over here,” Johnson said.

If you come and go from SWFL and your sprinklers are timed, Johnson suggests calling an irrigation company to go and check it out and make any adjustments.

Reporter: Andrea Henderson

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

