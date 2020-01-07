Ohio man arrested for online attempt to lure a 13-year-old Cape Coral girl

A man from Ohio was arrested for sending nudes and attempting to lure a 13-year-old Cape Coral girl online.

According to Cape Coral police, a Cape Coral father reported that an online predator was messaging his daughter, who lives in Cape Coral.

Cape Coral police detective became involved in the investigation and scheduled a Child Protection Team Interview. The girl’s father gave his daughters phone to detectives for a forensic download.

There was evidence on the phone showing Steven Knoop, 52, was sending photos of himself, naked, to the young girl while knowing she was in fact under age.

After learning Steven Knoop’s whereabouts, Detectives contacted an Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Detective at the Sidney Police Department in Ohio. They were sent a packet with all the evidence that had established in the case. The evidence was instrumental in Sidney, Ohio Police Department obtaining a search warrant and ultimately arresting Steven Knoop for his crime against the girl.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know