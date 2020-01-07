Naples ‘Care and Share’ program helps Harry Chapin feed seniors in need

Thousands of seniors in Southwest Florida need help to get their meals. A program, which is called “Care and Share,” was created by the Harry Chapin Food Bank and is doing just that. But, WINK News and Harry Chapin are still well short of our fundraising goal to support programs like the Care and Share.

Robyn Smith stays busy volunteering several days each week at the Naples Senior Center. On Tuesday, she taught a painting class. But in the past, she has come to the senior center for help.

“When I needed it, they said come on in,” Smith said. “The older we get, the more money we need and it’s not there.”

The food pantry had helped her afford food when she had financial problems.

“I’ve had low funds and I bake an awful lot. I like to bake,’ she said. “So they had like baking things for me and self-care that a lot of places don’t offer.”

Jaclynn Faffer, the Naples Senior Center CEO, said its pantry helps feed hundreds of seniors each week. Some of the seniors are forced to choose between buying their medications or foods.

To help them, you can join the 12th annual WINK Feeds Families Hunger Walk, which supports seniors in Southwest Florida with financial difficulties.

Donations and participation go a long way to help the Harry Chapin Food Bank with its mission, which includes endeavors like the Care and Share program.

As of 4:30 p.m., $166,193.77 has been raised. But we are still almost halfway short of our $300,000 goal.

Smith, who was once on the receiving end, is happy to see the pantry helping so many others.

“I’m glad that we can help,” she said. “I’m glad that we are a source for families to come and get what they need.”

Registration for the WINK Hunger Walk on the day of the event begins at 8:30 a.m. at the Miramar Outlets. The walk starts at 9:30 a.m. For more information on the walk or to donate go to WINKHungerWalk.com.

Reporter: Taylor Petras

Writer: Michael Mora

