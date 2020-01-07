Jury selection underway for trial of Cape Coral ex-nurse accused of raping patients

The trial began Tuesday for a former Cape Coral hospital nurse accused of raping patients.

Investigators arrested Jeovanni Hildebrand Hechavarria, 35, of Fort Myers, in 2017. One of the victims, who we’re keeping anonymous, says Hechvarria attacked her while she was a patient at Cape Coral Hospital in 2015.

Jeovanni Hechavarria is in court this morning. He is accused of raping and sexually assaulting multiple victims while working as a nurse at the Cape Coral Hospital. State says they believe trail will take longer than 4 days. @winknews pic.twitter.com/BsuCdkfx0e — Morgan Rynor (@Morgan_Rynor) January 7, 2020

Three years later, she told us, “I can’t sleep I constantly think that somethings going to happen when I lay down at night. I can’t sleep in my own bed at night. I can’t be alone anymore. I refuse to go to the hospital.”

Hechavarria was fired on July 16, 2016, just one day after one of the rapes is claimed to have taken place.

The former overnight nurse is accused of raping a patient under the influence of a sedative on July 16, 2016, at the Cape Coral Hospital, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Hechavarria is also accused of threatening the victim that he would rape her again and warning her not to tell anyone what happened, according to Health Department documents.

This trial, which is just for one of his three victims, is expected to last four days.

Hechavarria denied a plea deal Tuesday. If he is found guilty, he faces a maximum of 30 years for this charge and up to 75 years for all three victims.

Fifty potential jurors were brought into the courtroom and were asked questions, some of them very personal.

These questions are personal. Several potential jurors said they’ve been victims of similar crimes to the ones Hechavarria is charged with. One woman said being in the same room as Hechavarria is hard for her. @winknews — Morgan Rynor (@Morgan_Rynor) January 7, 2020

Four people said they believe they already knew about the case. The judge told them they will be asked questions about how much they know in the next round of questioning, which will take place after lunch.

One juror was dismissed because she is related to Hechavarria through marriage and said she couldn’t be impartial. We are now down to 49 potential jurors.

The court took a break for lunch around 12:30 p.m.

Reporter: Morgan Rynor

Writer: Briana Harvath

