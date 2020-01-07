Gulf Coast High School student arrested for making threat of violence on social media

A Gulf Coast High School student was arrested Tuesday after he made a threat of violence to Pine Ridge Middle School over social media, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

The 15-year-old student was charged with written threats to kill or do bodily injury or conduct a mass shooting or an act of terrorism, which is a second-degree felony under Florida Statute 836.10.

During their investigation, detectives say the student confessed to making the threat but said he didn’t have any plans or intentions of harming anyone.

He told detectives he was mad at his parents and just wanted to scare people.

If you see something of concern to school safety, please don’t spread it, report it. You can call 911 or the Collier County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number at 239-252-9300.

Writer: Briana Harvath

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know