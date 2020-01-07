Golisano Children’s Hospital ‘micro-preemie’ named as 2020 Child Artist

Ellie O’Neal, born at just 23 weeks gestation, was brought into the world at just 1 pound, 3 ounces.

Dubbed a “micro-preemie,” she was born while still inside her amniotic sac, which is likely what protected her during her unexpected and early arrival.

“You picture yourself holding your newborn in the hospital, but it would be 37 days until I could hold Ellie,” said her mother, Christine O’Neal. “Throughout her stay, I was at her side, and the Golisano Children’s Hospital NICU became our new normal.”

Ellie experienced complications that are not uncommon for a newborn her size. She suffered a brain bleed and was diagnosed with aggressive Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP.) Her age and birthweight put her at a greater risk for the ROP to become a sight-threatening disease or cause her to become blind.

That grim outlook didn’t stop dr. Jessica Kovarick, a pediatric ophthalmologist at Golisano Children’s Hospital, from doing her best to save Ellie’s sight. Without treatment, she’d have a 50% chance of blindness.

“In the 80s, babies with ROP would go blind,” said Dr. Kovarik. “Now, if we catch the disease early and immediately start treatment, we can save a child’s sight.”

That treatment required injections in both of her eyes to stop the “bad” blood cells from growing and causing the retina to detach. At first, Ellie responded well to the treatment, but eventually, it recurred and she required a second injection and, eventually, surgery.

In this kind of situation, at least some vision impairment was expected. However, Ellie again defied her odds and today enjoys full vision.

“Despite everything, her vision is normal,” said Kovarik. “And that’s a miracle, considering how early she was born.”

“The fight in this little girl is so strong – she’s a warrior,” her dad said, through tears. “Look out world, between her stubbornness and tenacity, I’m confident she will do something amazing.”

Ellie was chosen as the SWFL Children’s Charities’ 2020 Child Artist. She created a one-of-a-kind piece of art: “A painting that reflects the beautiful colors that she now sees thanks to the care she received at Golisano Children’s Hospital.”

The vibrant painting, called “Do You See What I See?,” will be featured during the 2020 Southwest Florida Wine & Food Fest where auction-goers can raise their paddles in support of Ellie and her art.

Bids for Ellie’s painting will start at $5,000. The 2018 child art raised $150,000. As is tradition, the painting will be donated back to the hospital, where it will be displayed for patients, families, visitors and staff to enjoy.

The child artist program has raised more than $1.2 million over 11 years to benefit pediatric care at Golisano Children’s Hospital of SWFL. It’s the only children’s hospital to serve the five-county region.

The 2020 Southwest Florida Wine & Food Fest will celebrate its 12th year on Feb. 21-22, 2020. The two-day event is themed “Painting a Difference: Putting Kids First” and will feature Chef Vintner Dinners on Friday and the Grand Tasting and Live Auction on Saturday at the Hyatt Regency Coconut Point Resort and Spa in Bonita Springs.

To learn more about the 2020 Southwest Florida Wine & Food Fest, please visit www.swflwinefest.org.

Writer: Briana Harvath

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know