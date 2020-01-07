Florida bill would allow students to have off the day after Halloween

Your kids may get the day after Halloween off starting next year, should a new bill be passed.

The bill, filed in the Florida Senate, would allow students to have off the day following Halloween.

It would require district school boards to designate the day after Halloween as a “school holiday.”

The only exception would be if Halloween falls on a Friday or Saturday, which is the case for 2020.

The bill, if passed, would take effect on July 1, 2020, and the first implemented holiday would be in 2021.

To read the bill in its entirety, click here.

Writer: Briana Harvath

