FORT MYERS
Firefighters responding to North Fort Myers mobile home park fire
Firefighters are responding to a structure fire in a North Fort Myers mobile home park.
Neighbors tell WINK News that they heard what sounded like three explosions.
The fire has caused a large scene and all of Jose Gaspar Drive in Buccaneers Estates is blocked off.
A 3,000-gallon water truck has arrived to assist.
We have a crew on scene and will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.
Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.