FORT MYERS

Firefighters responding to North Fort Myers mobile home park fire

Published: January 7, 2020 5:39 PM EST

Firefighters are responding to a structure fire in a North Fort Myers mobile home park.

Neighbors tell WINK News that they heard what sounded like three explosions.

The fire has caused a large scene and all of Jose Gaspar Drive in Buccaneers Estates is blocked off.

A 3,000-gallon water truck has arrived to assist.

We have a crew on scene and will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

