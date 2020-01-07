FHP cracking down on phone use in school and work zones

More than 50,000 students return to class from winter break this morning including Collier and Glades County schools.

That means more traffic and maybe a ticket or two if you’re not following the law.

Florida Highway Patrol stressed to drivers that if you are driving in school zones, they don’t care if you are texting, reading a text, or just holding your phone, those areas are completely hands free.

FHP trooper told WINK News, since this rule has gone into effect, they have given out a fair amount of warnings, and a large amount of citations.

We asked how you can tell if a driver is using their phone, and the most obvious answer is that it is visible, and then also if the car is swerving.

By allowing us to have probable cause to pull a vehicle over should we see someone texting…So if we saw it, that’s the reason we’re pulling you over,” said FHP Lt. Greg Bueno.

If you are caught on the phone in any way in school or work zones, the fine is $60, plus three points added to your license.

Reporter: Nicole Lauren

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

