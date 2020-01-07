Deputies: Lehigh Acres man sexually abused children, trafficked girls

A Lehigh Acres man has been arrested on Monday for child sexual abuse and trafficking underage girls, authorities said.

The suspect, Jesus Francisco Santana Perez, 52, faces charges of two counts of Lewd Battery per Florida Statute 800.04 (4a1) and two counts of 787.06 (3a1) for Human Trafficking.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office received information from the Florida Department of Children and Families on Dec. 18 about possible child sexual abuse. According to the LCSO press release, a 14-year-old victim was found. Further investigation into Perez discovered multiple victims, including the trafficking of underage girls, where the suspect was providing them with drugs, use of his car and cash.

LCSO Sheriff Carmine Marceno said there is a zero-tolerance policy for any abuse.

“Human trafficking is one of the most despicable offenses that we investigate,” Sheriff Marceno said. “I’m proud of my team for acting quickly, investigating thoroughly, and removing this monster from the streets of Lee County.”

Writer: Michael Mora

