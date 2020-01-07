Cape Coral Girl Scout featured on cookie boxes nationwide

The sound of sanding wood is one Cape Coral Girl Scout making a little library so she can make a difference. Oliva Trader is creating the permanent library to continue the Reading With Dogs program. Olivia, 12 years old, loves helping animals at the Gulf Coast Humane Society.

“Those animals at the shelter probably haven’t always had the best life and I’m glad that I can make them feel more at home,” Oliva said.

Her mother, Susan Trader, calls her daughter an inspiration. She said Olivia had inspired her to do good in the community and make a difference.

“I made fleece blankets for the dogs, catnip toys,” Olivia said, “cat scratchers out of recycled Girl Scout cookie cases.”

Now, those cookie cases will feature Olivia’s shining smile, after she was chosen as one of six national winners in the Girl Scout Cookie Pro contest. The contest asks applicants to highlight their “unique cookie business smarts.” They have to answer questions about the skills they have learned and their experience selling cookies.

“Young cookie entrepreneurs, like Oliva, learn important business and financial literacy skills that are proven to build their leadership skills and position them for success in the future,” Mary Anne Servian, CEO of Girl Scouts of Gulfcoast Florida, said in a press release. “And, every dollar from the Girl Scout Cookie Program stays within the local council to support troop activities, community service projects, council programs and more.”

Olivia’s goal is to sell 8,000 boxes of girl scout cookies this year. She also hopes to achieve the Gold Award, which is the Girl Scout’s highest honor. She has already achieved the bronze and silver awards. Susan told WINK News that it was a proud moment seeing the success Olivia has had.

“With more than 200 million cookie boxes sold annually, we’re ecstatic and the cookie boxes don’t change every year,” Susan said. “So, she’s gonna be on there for maybe 10 years.”

They are years you can count on this Girl Scout that is inspiring people to continue making an impact in Southwest Florida.

“To actually be on the Girl Scout box, I mean, I could have never predicted that I would get that chance,” Olivia said. “It’s great because I can show the girls if I could do it, they can do it.”

Reporter: Melinda Lee

Writer: Michael Mora

