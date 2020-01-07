19-year-old arrested on homicide charges in connection to shooting death

A teenager has been arrested on charges of homicide in connection to the shooting death of Luis Andres Salas, Jr., 27, of LaBelle, Florida.

The suspect, Benjamin Nieves, 19, was arrested and transported to the Hendry County Jail on charges of murder and attempted murder on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019.

The shooting occurred on Nov. 10, 2019, and the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit had been investigating ever since.

Their communications center received a call around 8 p.m. that day reporting a shooting at S. State Road 29. When deputies arrived, they found Salas lying on the front porch of his home and another man who had suffered gunshot wounds.

Through a complete investigation, investigators determined the Nieves, along with three other individuals, had come to Salas’ home. When the visitors began to leave, an argument broke out.

Medical personnel pronounced Salas deceased at the scene.

Nieves was located by Major Crimes Investigators with the assistance of the Hendry County Vice-Narcotics Unit and the U.S. Marshalls Office and was safely taken into custody.

He was booked into the Hendry County Jail on the homicide charges as well as shooting into an occupied dwelling.

Nieves is being held without bond.

Writer: Briana Harvath

