Two council members consider revisiting Cape Coral noise ordinance

The fight over loud noise at night continues in Cape Coral.

Among the numerous items on the Cape Coral City Council meeting agenda Monday was the discussion of the recently passed noise ordinance in the city.

Councilwoman Jennifer Nelson and Councilwoman Jessica Cosden said they would like to revisit the ordinance that limited nighttime noise to not much more than the sound coming from a TV.

Dozens of people got up and talked about Rusty’s Raw Bar and Grill in south Cape, which was issued the first fine under the new ordinance over the weekend.

Rusty’s is one of the few bars directly in front of a neighborhood in the downtown entertainment district.

Those who live behind it begged the council to uphold its decision to ban any outdoor amplified noise after 11 p.m. Public speakers only blamed Rusty’s for loud noise coming from the entertainment district at night.

Rusty’s said that should work in their favor.

“No other businesses were named,” Nicole Isner said. “And so I feel like that’s extremely enlightening for the council to see that they may have just targeted one business.”

A representative for Rusty’s told council she’s seen other businesses violate the ordinance and argues they weren’t fined.

“So if you’re gonna enforce it, you better enforce it full force,” Isner said. “Or I’ll come to every council meeting.”

Although Cosden and Nelson both said they want to revisit the ordinance, there was no vote or formal motion to do that yet.

Still, Rusty’s considers it a win and has become the face of opposition against the noise ordinance.

Reporter: Sydney Persing

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

