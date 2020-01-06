Suspect in Trump PBI airport departure a Collier County man

Federal agents say a man is in custody after he lied his way through multiple security checkpoints at the airport over the weekend, the same day the president was leaving Palm Beach County for Washington D.C.

We have learned suspect Brandon Mark Magnan is a Collier County man with a listed address that connects him to the area. He is also a registered sex offender.

A federal affidavit confirms Magnan is behind bars after he impersonated an officer in the U.S. Armed Forces, lying his way through security at Palm Beach International Airport Sunday, the same day President Donald Trump was leaving PBI for D.C.

According to the United States District Court affidavit, Magnan was in a vehicle with a passenger and reached an airport checkpoint manned by PBSO deputies. Deputies say he identified himself as HMX-1 security, a U.S. Marine Corps helicopter squadron responsible for the transportation of the president and other top U.S. officials, and was let through after presenting a credential.

Magnan proceeded to a second checkpoint, where he was granted further access to the grounds of Atlantic Aviation at PBI.

Another PBSO deputy on airport grounds requested credentials from Magnan after noticing he was not dressed in proper USMC personnel attire. HMX-1 was contacted and immediately identified Magnan’s credentials as counterfeit.

When further confronted by law enforcement, Magnan claimed to be “retired” HMX-1 personnel; however, after Secret Service did research it determined Magnan had been dishonorably discharged in 2010 after a conviction at Court Martial.

Magnan was arrested afterward.

According to the affidavit, Magnan faces a charge for False Personation of an Officer or Employee of the United States.

Read the full affidavit originally shared by WPEC CBS12:

Magnan PBIA complaint by Alexandra Rodriguez on Scribd

Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know