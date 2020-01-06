People concerned about semi-trucks parked in Golden Gate lot

In Golden Gate, there is a parking lot often filled with truck drivers who sleep in their big rigs before they venture out onto the road. People nearby are worried trucks could cause crashes.

People say the lot has trucks parked there day and night, which has some people concerned the trucks are blocking their view when they try to turn on the main street. The lot is at the corner of Golden Gate Parkway and Coronado Parkway.

“To me it’s more of a concern of whether people are paying attention to driving or not,” Alexis Alveraz said.

Alveraz says the trucks are just coming to this plaza because there is not a closer truck stop. He says he’s glad they choose to pull off and park at the lot than fall asleep at the wheel.

“That’s a bigger safety concern than them being parked here because they can hit somebody on the highway. I’d rather have them here than on the highway.”

Still, there are those worried trucks will hit people in public walking through the lot.

We reached out to the development office that owns the plaza to see if the trucks are allowed to park here. The person on the phone said they didn’t know they were there. They added the property manager in charge of the area will get back to us, but we haven’t heard back yet.

Reporter: Taylor Smith

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

