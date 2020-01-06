Man hit by train in south Fort Myers has leg amputated below the knee

A man in south Fort Myers was hit by a train Monday morning.

As the train was approaching, the man, who may be homeless, he was seen walking towards it. According to South Trail Fire Protection and Rescue Service District, when the person was hit by the train, he was caught underneath.

The victim was conscious when he was taken to the hospital. His leg has since been amputated below the knee.

Writer: Michael Mora

