LIVE: Crash causes severe traffic backup along Sanibel Causeway

A crash is causing a severe traffic backup along Sanibel Causeway in both directions Monday.

According to Lee County Sheriff’s Office, there is a crash along the causeway that has stopped traffic.

LCSO is on scene and says it will be at least 30 to 40 minutes before the crash is cleared.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible, and everyone involved is urged to be patient to ensure safety.

Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know