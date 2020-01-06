Golden Globes 2020: Complete list of winners

The 77th annual Golden Globes kicked off Sunday night with comedian Ricky Gervais hosting for his fifth time. He warned the audience he would be as mean as he’s always been at the award show, but reminded them “they’re just jokes” and to not take it too hard.

Netflix lead the award show’s nominations with 34 across the film and TV categories. The streaming giant’s divorce drama “Marriage Story” came out on top with six nods (Laura Dern took home best supporting actress) and its mobster film “The Irishman” had five. Both were up against eventual winner “1917,” along with “Joker” and “The Two Popes” in the best drama category.

“1917” — Winner

“The Irishman”

“Joker”

“Marriage Story”

“The Two Popes”

Renee Zellweger, “Judy” — Winner

Cynthio Erivo, “Harriet”

Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”

Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women”

Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”

Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker” — Winner

Christian Bale, “Ford v. Ferrari”

Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory”

Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”

Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes”

Phoenix used his acceptance speech to thank the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for serving an all plant-based menu. He said it was important to acknowledge the link between animal consumption and climate change.

Best motion picture — Musical or comedy

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” — Winner

“Dolemite is My Name”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Knives Out”

“Rocketman”

Awkwafina, “The Farewell” — Winner

Ana de Armas, “Knives Out”

Beanie Feldstein, “Booksmart”

Emma Thompson, “Late Night”

Cate Blanchett, “Where’d You Go Bernadette”

Awkwafina became the first woman of Asian descent to win a Golden Globe for best performance by an actress in a musical or comedy motion picture. She dedicated her award to her father and grandmother as well as her late mother and lauded “The Farewell” writer and director Lulu Wang.

“You gave me this chance — the chance of a lifetime — and you’ve taught me so much,” she said.

Best performance by an actor in a motion picture — Musical or comedy

Taron Egerton, “Rocketman” — Winner

Daniel Craig, “Knives Out”

Roman Griffin Davis, “Jojo Rabbit”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Eddie Murphy, “Dolemite Is My Name”

Brad Pitt, “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood” — Winner

Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”

Al Pacino, “The Irishman”

Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”

Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes”

Best original score — Motion picture

Hildur Guðnadóttir, “Joker” — Winner

Daniel Pemberton, “Motherless Brooklyn”

Alexandre Desplat, “Little Women”

Thomas Newman, “1917”

Randy Newman, “Marriage Story”

Best television limited series or motion picture made for television

“Chernobyl” — Winner

“Catch-22”

“Fosse/Verdon”

“The Loudest Voice”

“Unbelievable”

Best performance by an actress in a limited series or a motion picture made for television

Michelle Williams, “Fosse/Verdon” — WINNER

Helen Mirren, “Catherine the Great”

Merritt Wever, “Unbelievable”

Kaitlyn Dever, “Unbelievable”

Joey King, “The Act”

“I wouldn’t have been able to do this without employing a women’s right to choose,” Williams said during her acceptance speech. “To choose when to have children and with whom.”

“Women, 18 to 118, when it is time to vote please do so in your own self-interest. It’s what men have been doing for years.”

Best director — Motion picture

Sam Mendes, “1917” — WINNER

Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite”

Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood”

Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman”

Todd Phillips, “Joker”

The Cecil B. deMille Award

Tom Hanks

The 63-year-old actor — who most recently played Mister Rogers in “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” — teared up when accepting the Cecil B. deMille Award, which celebrates the recipient’s outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment.

Best performance by an actress in a television series — Drama

Olivia Colman, “The Crown” — WINNER

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”

Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies”

Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show”

Best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a series, limited series or motion picture made for TV

Patricia Arquette, “The Act” — WINNER

Meryl Streep, “Big Little Lies”

Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”

Emily Watson, “Chernobyl”

Toni Collette, “Unbelievable”

Best original song — Motion picture

“I’m Gonna Love Me Again” Elton John, Bernie Taupin – Rocketman — WINNER

“Beautiful Ghosts” Andrew Lloyd Webber, Taylor Swift – Cats

“Into the Unknown” Kristen Anderson Lopez, Robert Lopez – Frozen II

“Spirit” Timothy McKenzie, Ilya Salmanzadeh, Beyoncé – The Lion King

“Stand Up” Joshuah Brian Campbell, Cynthia Erivo – Harriet

Best television series — Musical or comedy

“Fleabag” — WINNER

“Barry”

“The Kominsky Method”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

“The Politician”

Best performance by an actress in a supporting role in any motion picture

Laura Dern, “Marriage Story” — WINNER

Annette Benning, “The Report”

Margot Robbie, “Bombshell”

Jennifer Lopez, “Hustlers”

Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell”

Best motion picture — Animated

“Missing Link” — WINNER

“Frozen II”

“The Lion King”

“Toy Story 4”

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”

Best screenplay — Motion picture

Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood” — WINNER

Noah Baumbach, “Marriage Story”

Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won, “Parasite”

Anthony McCarten, “The Two Popes”

Steven Zaillian, “The Irishman”

Best performance by an actor in a television series — Drama

Brian Cox, “Succession” — WINNER

Kit Harington, “Game of Thrones”

Rami Malek, “Mr. Robot”

Tobias Menzies, “The Crown”

Billy Porter, “Pose”

Carol Burnett Award for Achievement in Television

Ellen DeGeneres

Comedian Kate McKinnon presented DeGeneres the Carol Burnett Award Sunday night. DeGeneres addressed the deadly fires in Australia and thanked McKinnon for her heartfelt introduction.

Also in DeGeneres’ acceptance speech, she listed off some of her most beloved inspirations, including Lucille Ball, Mary Tyler Moore, among others. She also explained the joy she feels in entertaining people on a daily basis through her talk show.

“I’m so, so grateful to be a part of television,” DeGeneres said.

According to the Golden Globes, the award was created in 2018 to honor excellence in TV. The award was presented for the first time in 2019 to Burnett.

Best motion picture — Foreign language

“Parasite” — WINNER

“The Farewell”

“Les Misérables”

“Pain and Glory”

“Portrait of a Lady on Fire”

Best performance by an actress in a television series — Comedy

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag” — WINNER

Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”

Natasha Lyonne, “Russian Doll”

Kirsten Dunst, “On Becoming a God in Central Florida”

Rachel Brosnahan, “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Best television series — Drama

“Succession” — WINNER

“Big Little Lies”

“The Crown”

“Killing Eve”

“The Morning Show”

Best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television

Stellan Skarsgård, “Chernobyl” — WINNER

Alan Arkin, “Kominsky Method”

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Andrew Scott, “Fleabag”

Henry Winkler, “Barry”

Best performance by an actor in a limited series or a motion picture made for television

Russell Crowe, “The Loudest Voice” — WINNER

Chris Abbott, “Catch 22”

Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Spy”

Jared Harris, “Chernobyl”

Sam Rockwell, “Fosse/Verdon”

Crowe, who gained critical acclaim for his portrayal of Roger Ailes, was not in attendance to receive the award. Presenter Jennifer Aniston read a message from Crowe, which in part stated: “Make no mistake. The tragedy unfolding in Australia is climate change-based. We need to act based on science, move our global workforce to renewable energy and respect our planet for the unique and amazing place it is.”

Best performance by an actor in a television series — Comedy

Ramy Youssef, “Ramy” — WINNER

Ben Platt, “The Politician”

Paul Rudd, “Living With Yourself”

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”

Netflix commands 34 Golden Globe nominations

Netflix comes into the Globes with a staggering 34 nods — 17 in film categories and 17 in television categories. Noah Baumbach’s “Marriage Story” leads all movies with six nods, including best film, drama. Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman,” with five nominations, is up for the same category. The box-office smash “Joker” may be their stiffest competition.

The path is more certain for Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood,” which is competing in the comedy or musical category. It could easily take home more trophies than any other movie, with possible wins for Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio — a 12-time Globes nominee and three-time winner — and Tarantino’s script. Tarantino is also up for best director, though he faces formidable competition in Scorsese and “Parasite” filmmaker Bong Joon Ho.

