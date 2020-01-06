FMPD searching for suspect in a diamond ring theft from JCPenney

Fort Myers Police say they are looking for help identifying a suspect seen in surveillance photos regarding the theft of a diamond ring from JCPenney on December 16, 2019.

The man asked to see a diamond ring at the Edison Mall store location then fled on foot. If anyone can identify the suspect, please forward any information to Detective Cierra Carter at (239) 321-8036 or email [email protected]

Tips can also be submitted on the new TRUEBLUE app that is free and available for download on the iOS App Store and Google Play Marketplace. Or submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). Tipsters will remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

