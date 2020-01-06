Englewood suspect shouts curses at neighbors, slings genitals at deputies

A Charlotte County man, accused of screaming profanities at neighbors and slinging his genitals at deputies while on his lawn Saturday has been arrested.

The suspect, Carlos Blake Suarez, 32, faces charges of Exposure of Sexual Organs, Breach of Peace Disorderly Conduct, and Resisting Officer Without Violence.

Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a Grove City neighborhood in Englewood after several calls and online tips were reporting a man in his underwear screaming at the top of his lungs. According to the CCSO press release, deputies found the suspect screaming profanities on his lawn when they arrived.

As deputies came closer to Suarez, who they said was heavily intoxicated, the suspect went back into his home, then returned outside to yell at them. The press release states after several retreats to the home, Suarez walked outside slinging his genitals at deputies while shouting more profanities.

When Suarez was told he was under arrest, the suspect tried to run inside his home but was tased by CCSO deputies.

Writer: Michael Mora

