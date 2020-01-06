Dunbar sludge lawsuit against City of Fort Myers tossed out by federal judge

A federal lawsuit against the City of Fort Myers over the damages from Dunbar sludge has been tossed out on Monday afternoon.

In the lawsuit, the plaintiffs were demanding $500 million for dumping toxic sludge in the Dunbar community. Neighbors claimed the former sludge site made them sick. The sludge caused arsenic levels to rise in the soil near homes in the Dunbar community and it stayed that way for decades. The sludge has since been removed by the city.

The lawsuit filed over the toxic sludge site was brought before the Fort Myers division of the United States District Court Middle District of Florida by Attorney Ralf Brookes. Brookes lists Deretha Miller, Luetricia Freeman Becker, Ralph Henry and Noemy Rodriguez as plaintiffs, individually, and on behalf of over 200 residents of Dunbar against the city.

“You can’t just open-dump this stuff into pits in the ground, especially when you’re in a residential neighborhood,” Brookes said. “They should have never brought the arsenic here and put it in an open dump without a fence, without a liner, without a licensed landfill.”

Beyond the attorney representing his clients, public figures and government agencies expressed their displeasure with the City of Fort Myers. In 2017, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection said the failure to release results from testing that showed elevated levels of arsenic in groundwater at the site.

But, now that the sludge has been removed by the city, the site of the once toxic dumping ground in Dunbar will soon become a public park. Tests of the area by the city showed arsenic levels in the majority of the soil at the site is lower than the residential standard. But residents said the damage was already done despite the sludge removal.

The video below from the City of Fort Myers shows the site becoming a park with big lawns. It shows the entire South Street future site plan zooming in and showing views from multiple sides of the park.

Writer: Michael Mora

