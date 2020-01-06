Cape Coral to add license plate readers at entrances and exits to the city

To keep you safe, Cape Coral police will put license plate readers on the entrances and exits to the city, creating an eye on tens of thousands of cars.

In the instance that you or a family member goes missing, police could use the plate reader to find the matching license plate and then track down the car.

“Well it’s a lot easier for them to track people find out where anybody’s gone missing and I think that’s a great idea in my opinion,” said Cape Coral resident, Cathy Bell.

And missing persons cases aren’t the only thing the readers can help with, Cape Coral Police Department says in the past couple of years, the amount of cars stolen in the Cape has increased by 14-percent.

These new cameras could become a huge asset in tracking down the stolen cars.

“Well if a vehicle drives by the license plate reader it will automatically send a notification to the police department that a stolen vehicle went by it, and we’ll get a location where they’re at and we will send units to that area,” said Master Sargeant Patrick O’Grady of Cape Coral Police.

As of now, Cape Coral only has ten stationary cameras and two moving cameras that are placed in officers cars. There was no mention of how many more they would like, but they did say they would like to see them placed near bridges and main roadways.

