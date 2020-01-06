Byron Donalds announces bid for outgoing Congressman Francis Rooney’s seat

In a campaign video, District 80 Florida State House Rep., (R) Byron Donalds announced he is running for outgoing U.S. Congressman Francis Rooney’s seat.

Byron is one of eight Republican candidates to announce candidacy for Florida’s U.S. 19th Congressional District.

He’s also one of three sitting state Representatives in the area running, along with Dane Eagle and Heather Fitzenhagen.

In his video announcement, Byron said “I’m everything the fake news media tells you doesn’t exist. A strong Trump-supporting, gun-owning, liberty-loving, pro-life, politically incorrect black man.”

He added that he “will stand with the President against these impeachment radicals.” in the video asking for your vote.

One Democrat, David Holden, is also running for the seat.

In the primaries, Donalds also faces Fort Myers Mayor Randy Henderson, former Minnesota state Rep. Dan Severson, Naples physician William Figlesthaler, former NYC Mayoral candidate Darren Dione Aquino, and FOX News commentator Ford O’Connell,

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

