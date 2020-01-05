Collier County suspect steals Sonic safe, cash from other business

Deputies in Collier County say surveillance cameras at businesses helped them investigate and catch a burglar suspect.

Collier County Sheriff’s Office arrested Scot Frazier Hammond, 29, after deputies say he used his employer’s van to steal a money safe from a Sonic fast food restaurant before looting cash from the safe of another business.

According to CCSO, surveillance video from three separate businesses helped put Hammond behind bars. Investigators believe Hammond committed a number of similar burglaries countywide.

The report says surveillance cameras at the Sonic recorded Hammond breaking into the building and prying a safe from the ground. Surveillance at other businesses show him looting cash, and another recording shows him take an unauthorized company car from his workplace and returning to it with the Sonic safe.

In the report, it says Hammond was seen carrying the safe from the Sonic with another man.

We asked CCSO if it has any leads on that person, but CCSO said investigators don’t have access to that information currently. Investigators are looking into leads from other crimes Hammond is accused of committing.

Hammond faces charges for burglary in an unoccupied structure unarmed, grand theft ($750 to $5000) and possession of burglary tools.

Hammond is in custody at Collier County jail. His mugshot has not been released by the sheriff’s office yet.

Reporter: Sydney Persing

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

