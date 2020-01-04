Downtown construction causing parking issues for Fort Myers Seafood & Music Festival

If you love seafood, there is no better place to be than downtown Fort Myers this weekend. The Fort Myers Seafood & Music Festival kicks off Saturday at 11 a.m.

The event brought out plenty of people on its first day Friday, however, big changes to the River District are causing problems.

Many of you have told us the construction of the Luminary Hotel is making it harder to find a place to park and get around.

As for where the festival is taking place, there are signs up telling people to reroute.

Since construction is ongoing, you can expect a lot of traffic on Hendry Street, so if you plan on attending the festival, you’ll need to plan accordingly, especially for parking. Many who attended the festival in the past said it was tough to find a spot.

Organizers have dedicated six lots to the festival. Regardless, we talked with visitors who plan on coming out to enjoy the food as well as the music.

“It looks like there’s kind of more of a classic rock theme, which is good too. I kind of have a really open genre of music,” said Julie Evans.

The first live performance of the festival starts at 12:30 p.m. and the festival will run until 6 p.m.

The event continues on through Sunday, Jan. 5 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Reporter: Brea Hollingsworth

Writer: Briana Harvath

