Cape Coral Police hosts annual K9 dog competition, benefiting K9s United

The Summer Olympics in Tokyo are still months away. But Southwest Florida held its own competition this weekend, with some tail wagging involved.

Cape Coral Police Department hosted its third annual Florida Gulf Coast police canine competition Saturday, benefiting K9s United.

When you see Officer Jason Matyas on the job, it is almost certain you will see his K9 partner, Suka, right by his side.

“She goes with me every day,” Matyas said. “Some people take a laptop or work at a computer, this is mine. This is my equipment here.”

Suka is one of several K9 dogs at Cape Coral Police Department that play a vital role in keeping community members safe.

“She helps find drugs, and she helps us find people,” Matyas said.

This weekend, Suka was among 40 competitors from across the state jumping, running and biting their way to first place at the CCPD event.

Cape Coral Mayor Joe Coviello was in attendance to the K9 competition and proud of all the dogs that serve the city.

“They actually protect our officers,” Coviello said. “And, to see them in the competition, is awesome.”

The community felt the same way as the mayor.

“I think they put their own lives at risk,” spectator Kim Cassidy said. “They’re just as big a part as the cops, as anybody else is.”

Spectators packed the stands and lined the fences to see the canines compete in an obstacle course for fastest dog and hardest-hitting dog competitions. It all benefits K9s United and shows off the four-legged friends that help to protect others. The proceeds will be used to provide equipment and services to K9 units nationwide.

The event featured a total of 15 nonprofits, charity organizations and rescues for animals.

“The capabilities of canines continue to grow every year, as we learn the amazing skills that these dogs have and the value they provide for each department,” K9 handler Stephen Scrobe.

The competition also featured a separate civilian division, where Michelle Delaney competed with her rescue dog, Thor.

“Just the commitment that these guys and girls have with their dogs is just amazing,” said Delaney, the owner of Big Cypress German Shepherd Rescue. “So it’s nice to bring the community awareness to what we do out here.”

Reporter: Breana Ross

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

