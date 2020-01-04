Credit: Maite Salazar surveillance camera video still image.
LEHIGH ACRES

Bear recorded messing with trash cans at Lehigh Acres home

Published: January 4, 2020 10:09 PM EST
Updated: January 4, 2020 10:11 PM EST

A bear was caught snooping around a home and messing with a neighbors trash.

Neighbor Maite Salazar in Lehigh Acres shared home surveillance video of a Florida black bear pushing over one of the garbage bins at her home recently.

Other neighbors in Lehigh have previously reported experiencing the same thing at their home.

Bear-Human Conflict Tips:

  • Put household garbage out on the morning of pickup rather than the night before (this one is probably the easiest and most effective)
  • Secure commercial garbage in bear-resistant dumpsters
  • Protect gardens, beehives, compost and livestock with electric fencing
  • Encourage your homeowners association or local government to institute bylaws or ordinances to require trash be kept secure from bears
  • Feed pets indoors or bring dishes indoors after feeding
  • Clean grills and store them in a secure place
  • Remove wildlife feeders or make them bear-resistant
