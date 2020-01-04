LEHIGH ACRES
Bear recorded messing with trash cans at Lehigh Acres home
A bear was caught snooping around a home and messing with a neighbors trash.
Neighbor Maite Salazar in Lehigh Acres shared home surveillance video of a Florida black bear pushing over one of the garbage bins at her home recently.
Other neighbors in Lehigh have previously reported experiencing the same thing at their home.
Bear-Human Conflict Tips:
- Put household garbage out on the morning of pickup rather than the night before (this one is probably the easiest and most effective)
- Secure commercial garbage in bear-resistant dumpsters
- Protect gardens, beehives, compost and livestock with electric fencing
- Encourage your homeowners association or local government to institute bylaws or ordinances to require trash be kept secure from bears
- Feed pets indoors or bring dishes indoors after feeding
- Clean grills and store them in a secure place
- Remove wildlife feeders or make them bear-resistant
