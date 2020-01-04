Bear recorded messing with trash cans at Lehigh Acres home

A bear was caught snooping around a home and messing with a neighbors trash.

Neighbor Maite Salazar in Lehigh Acres shared home surveillance video of a Florida black bear pushing over one of the garbage bins at her home recently.

Other neighbors in Lehigh have previously reported experiencing the same thing at their home.

Bear-Human Conflict Tips:

Put household garbage out on the morning of pickup rather than the night before (this one is probably the easiest and most effective)

Secure commercial garbage in bear-resistant dumpsters

Protect gardens, beehives, compost and livestock with electric fencing

Encourage your homeowners association or local government to institute bylaws or ordinances to require trash be kept secure from bears

Feed pets indoors or bring dishes indoors after feeding

Clean grills and store them in a secure place

Remove wildlife feeders or make them bear-resistant

Writer: WINK News

