Woman shot while driving along I-95 in Miami area

CBS Miami reports a woman was shot by an unknown gunman while driving southbound along I-95 in Miami Friday night.

According to CBS Miami, a man in the passenger seat was able to pull the car over and get help, and the woman was rushed to the hospital.

It’s also not known if this is a case of road rage or something else.

Southbound I-95 was shut down as troopers were on scene investigating the shooting, is east of Hialeah and west of North Bay Village.

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know