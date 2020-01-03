Trump addresses strike on Iranian military leader

Addressing the public for the first time since ordering the strike on Iranian military leader Qasem Soleimani, President Trump declared from his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida that the United States’ intention was to halt a war, not start one.

Taking to the podium after reporters were hastened back from the Palm Beach International Airport to the president’s resort, Mr. Trump declared the death of Soleimani a victory for freedom.

“We took action last night to stop a war. We did not take action to start a war,” the president said, as critics of his decision fear the strike will prompt retaliation or endless war.

Reporters had been expecting to hear from the president first at his 5 p.m. campaign event with evangelical Christians in Miami, but reporters were gathered hastily to hear from the president before that.

“We take comfort in knowing that his reign of terror is over,” the president told reporters.

The president took no questions from reporters after his brief address at Mar-a-Lago.

After Thursday night’s strike, the president’s only comment was to tweet an American flag. On Friday morning, the president added that Soleimani was “was plotting to kill many more” Americans, but “got caught” first.

Leading Democratic members of Congress have voiced concerns that they were not notified, and expressed doubts that the president possessed the authority to conduct the strike without congressional approval. Lawmakers and experts have also voiced concern that the escalation will prompt retaliation and unforeseen consequences from Iran.

