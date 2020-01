Truck crashes into toll plaza on I-75 in Collier County

Florida Highway Patrol says they are investigating a single vehicle crash on eastbound I-75 at the Collier County Toll Plaza MM 100.

As a result of the crash, a couple plaza lanes are closed. The toll plaza is in the process of opening other available lanes.

Please approach cautiously and focus on driving.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

